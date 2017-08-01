When the Formula E circus arrived in New York City a couple of weeks ago, actor and TAG Heuer ambassador Chris Hemsworth stopped by to check things out. Being an ambassador for the race series' official time keeper has its perks, which includes the opportunity to drive a Formula E car out on the track all by your lonesome. Watch how Thor handled the circuit in our third and final episode of TAG Heuer: Inside Formula E – or more accurately, how the circuit handled him.

Host Derek D also talks to the circuit's designer about how it was made and shows us how these teams prepare for their day of racing is unlike any other series.