Fresh spy photos of the next-generation Infiniti QX50 provide the best evidence yet that the upcoming premium crossover looks a lot like the concept from the 2017 North American International Auto Show. Plus, the new pictures show the undisguised cabin – except for a decal over the steering wheel’s badge.

Earlier test mules appeared to have trash bags covering the body, and they hid the crossover’s lines. The switch to more traditional swirling camouflage provides a better look at the body. The vertical intakes at the corners of the front fascia and sharp-edged LED headlights come directly from the concept. There are more similarities in profile where both vehicles have a prominent crease that runs from the hood to the rear door handles. The D-pillar makes a lightning-bolt-like slash here just like on the version at the show.

Infiniti barely bothers to disguise the interior, and the production model takes major cues from the concept, too. Both of them feature double-decker screens on the center stack. The idea is novel. The lower display shows info like the music that’s currently playing. The upper one means that a navigation map can always be in the driver’s field of view, and a dial next to the gearshift controls it. Unlike many premium vehicles today, the QX50 retains analog gauges, but there’s a digital screen between them.







The lowest trim might come with front-wheel drive but expect most of them to drive both axles. The model reportedly uses the variable compression-ratio 2.0-liter VC-Turbo four-cylinder that makes at least 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) and 288 pound-feet (390 Newton-meters) of torque. Nissan’s ProPilot semi-autonomous-driving technology would be available to take over control for some highway cruising.

The next-generation QX50 should be on sale in early 2018. A debut could happen late this year or possibly as a follow-up to last year’s concept at Detroit’s North American International Auto Show in January.

