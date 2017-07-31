If you’re lucky enough to get ahold of a new Honda Civic Type R and want to dress up the hot hatch with some official accessories, then check out the pricey extras that Honda is offering customers in Japan.







Give the CTR some red accents by adding a three-piece garnish over the grille and upper part of the headlights for the equivalent of $293 (at current conversion rates). Honda also offers a replacement $1,564 carbon fiber rear wing with a crimson polyester weave for a dash of color at the back. For an extra splash of color, buyers can pick from Crystal Black Pearl or Red mirror covers for $137 each. A set of yellow LED fog lights go for $308.

As a replacement for the attractive stock wheels, Honda has a set of 18-inch forged pieces for $2,445. They are the same 8.5-inch width as the parts that come on the Type R.







Inside, buyers can spend a lot of money on accessories. An aluminum shift knob with red leather covering costs $181. If you think a dealer in the United States charging $298 for Type R floor mats is bad, it hardly compares to Honda pricing a set for the equivalent of $577. The company also offers red-tinged carbon fiber trim for the dashboard ($440), center console ($254), and door panels ($420). The company offers red LED accent lights for the footwell ($98), door pockets, and handles (combined $127).

In the United States, the CTR starts at $34,775 including destination. Its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder produces 306 horsepower (228 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. The only available gearbox is a six-speed manual because an automatic would allegedly make the hot hatch too heavy.

Source: Hondastyle, Honda Genuine Accessories, 2