Would you pay $577 for red, Type-R-branded floor mats?

If you’re lucky enough to get ahold of a new Honda Civic Type R and want to dress up the hot hatch with some official accessories, then check out the pricey extras that Honda is offering customers in Japan.

Honda Civic Type R Accessories


Give the CTR some red accents by adding a three-piece garnish over the grille and upper part of the headlights for the equivalent of $293 (at current conversion rates). Honda also offers a replacement $1,564 carbon fiber rear wing with a crimson polyester weave for a dash of color at the back. For an extra splash of color, buyers can pick from Crystal Black Pearl or Red mirror covers for $137 each. A set of yellow LED fog lights go for $308.

More Honda Civic Type R News:

As a replacement for the attractive stock wheels, Honda has a set of 18-inch forged pieces for $2,445. They are the same 8.5-inch width as the parts that come on the Type R.

Honda Civic Type R Accessories


Inside, buyers can spend a lot of money on accessories. An aluminum shift knob with red leather covering costs $181. If you think a dealer in the United States charging $298 for Type R floor mats is bad, it hardly compares to Honda pricing a set for the equivalent of $577. The company also offers red-tinged carbon fiber trim for the dashboard ($440), center console ($254), and door panels ($420). The company offers red LED accent lights for the footwell ($98), door pockets, and handles (combined $127).

In the United States, the CTR starts at $34,775 including destination. Its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder produces 306 horsepower (228 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. The only available gearbox is a six-speed manual because an automatic would allegedly make the hot hatch too heavy.

Source: Hondastyle, Honda Genuine Accessories, 2

Be part of something big