The new McLaren 720S has only been on the streets for a few weeks, but already it looks like one of its owners has been involved in an incident. At a recent cars and coffee event in Palm Beach, Florida, a McLaren owner and a motorcyclist got into an argument after the McLaren reportedly ran into the back of the bike, knocking it to the ground.

The video above shows the aftermath of the reported incident, which took place this past Sunday. A detailed report from Reddit user Robinsmjr explains exactly what happened as the supercar and bikes were exiting the event:

"Here's some more info on what happened since a lot of false rumors have been going around. The women was cut off by the motorcycles, the bikers blocked the car in and when the driver stepped out to talk to them she forgot to engage the parking brake causing the vehicle to roll into the bike in front."







"The bikers proceeded to damage the vehicle by punching and kicking it. One biker even swung at the driver which is why she got back into the vehicle left the scene and called the police from a safer location."

As a result of the incident, the front bumper of the 720S was cracked, a number of scuff marks on the body were seen following kicks from the biker, and the side mirrors were completely smashed. The bike also saw some damage.

This is just the first recorded incident of a new McLaren 720S on the road. The supercar made its debut in March at the Geneva Motor Show, and kicked off production the following month. The McLaren 720S is powered by a 710-horsepower (529-kilowatt) biturbo V8.

Source: YouTube via AutoEvolution



