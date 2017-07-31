The new Range Rover Velar is handsome machine in its own right. Introduced earlier in the year at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the luxury SUV blends stylish cues from the smaller Evoque with a bit of off-road capability from the larger Ranger Rover Sport. But at least one tuner thinks that it can make the handsome Range Rover even prettier.

Urban Automotive, a shop based in the U.K., has released first images of its done-up Range Rover Velar. Upgrades include replacement carbon fiber front and rear bumpers, exposed carbon fiber with a clear coat finish on the front splitter, front air intakes, and rear diffuser, premium daytime running lights integrated into the side carbon intakes, and billet aluminum exhaust finishers in satin black, just to name a few.







The exterior is finished in a two-tone satin black and gloss black finish on the roof, and pairs with a matching set of gloss black 23-inched forged staggered wheels with properly extended wheel arches. Overall the package is subtle, but still aggressive.

Urban Automotive says that production of the upgraded Velar will begin in November, with deliveries set to take place the following month. Already the company reportedly has orders placed for 14 vehicles. No word on how much the package will cost on top of the price of the base Velar ($50,895).

Under the hood, the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged base engine will remain producing 247 horsepower (184 kilowatts). Buyers can option out the most expensive 3.0-liter supercharged option, which produces 280 hp (283 kW) and has an asking price of $65,195. Unfortunately, the upgrade package does not extend to the diesel version just yet. The diesel-powered Velar comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, 180 hp (134 kW), and an MSRP of $57,195.

Source: Urban Automotive



