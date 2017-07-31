The Première Edition will have a limited run of 1,955 units and will come with special equipment like Sabelt one-piece seats

After debuting the production model earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show, Alpine will finally unveil the A110 Première Edition at the Salon Privé at Blenheim Palace from August 31 to September 2. Customer deliveries will begin in Europe in 2018. 

Alpine will produce 1,955 examples of the A110 Première Edition, and they’ll carry a cost of €58,500 ($66,630 at current exchange rates) in France. The special version will come with leather-upholstered Sabelt one-piece seats, 18-inch forged wheels, and a Focal stereo.

 

The modern A110 features rounded styling that takes cues from the original. The model uses an aluminum body that keeps weight low at 2,380 pounds (1,080 kilograms). Alpine focuses on handling so the coupe has a low center of gravity and 44:56 front-rear weight distribution.

A turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder packs 252 horsepower (188 kilowatts) and 236 pound-feet (320 Newton-meters) of torque, and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox channels power to the rear. The coupe can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).

Alpine recently started teasing a racing version of the A110 for a one-make competition series. Details remain scant at the moment. The track-spec coupe has a revised bodykit for more downforce, roll cage, and stripped interior. Expect the 1.8-liter four-cylinder to produce more power, too.

Alpine’s next model will reportedly be a small performance crossover to rival the Porsche Macan. The vehicle will allegedly take a platform from an existing Renault or Nissan crossover, and the engineers will focus on keeping weight low. Four-wheel steering will likely make the CUV a sharp handler, and power will possibly come from the same turbocharged 1.8-liter as the A110.

Source: Alpine

