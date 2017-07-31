The Bentley Flying Spur V8 S Black Edition adds an extra dash of style onto an already opulent luxury sedan. However, taking an initial look at it immediately raises the question why this special four-door deserves the dark name.







While buyers can get the Black Edition in the eponymous exterior color, the sedan is available with the rest of the large palette, too. Bentley keeps the dark accents restrained by giving the lights a shadowy tint and installing gloss black trim around the windows, on the mirrors, radiator, headlight washer caps, and door-handle inserts. The seven-spoke 21-inch wheels also have a shiny black finish. The brake calipers are available in either red or black.

The dark accents are really evident inside. The seats feature black center sections with red accent stripes on each side. Drivers grip a three-spoke Sport Plus steering wheel and Piano Black veneers decorate the cabin.

The Black Edition is also available with the optional Mulliner Driving Specification. The higher-spec version adds diamond-quilted leather with contrasting stitching and 21-inch five-spoke wheels in either gloss black or dark tint finishes.







All versions of the Black Edition come with a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 with 521 horsepower (389 kilowatts) and 502 pound-feet (680 Newton-meters) of torque. The all-wheel-drive system has a standard 40:60 front-rear torque split, and the sedan accelerates to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.9 seconds. Buyers of this luxury four-door can reach 190 mph (306 kph) in complete opulence.

Bentley has been rolling out special versions of the Flying Spur recently like the Design Series. This is likely because the next-generation sedan is currently under development, along with a new Continental GT coupe. They ride on Volkswagen Group's MSB platform like the latest Porsche Panamera, and the new architecture should contribute to a considerable weight loss. Look for the four-door's debut in 2018.

Source: Bentley