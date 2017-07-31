VW quietly introduced an optional Performance Pack for the Golf R facelift earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show and now it’s finally ready to talk about it. Developed by Akrapovič, the titanium exhaust system shaves off 7 kilograms (15.4 pounds) and at the same time gives the all-wheel-drive performance hatchback a better soundtrack. The exhaust’s note can be altered by changing the driving mode and it sounds the best whenever hitting those high engine revs or going through the gears.

The performance pack also encompasses an uprated brake system that weighs 2 kg (4.4 lbs) less than the Golf R’s standard setup and features an aluminum brake pot teamed up with a cast steel friction ring using cast pins. Not only is it lighter, but it expands radially when heated and has a very precise metering. Moreover, the front axle’s brake pads have been specially developed to provide superior stopping power. The optional brakes can be visually distinguished thanks to the silver logo plate adorned with “R” lettering on the calipers.

VW mentions Golf R customers can also get these goodies separately and have the option to order semi-slick tires to achieve better lap times during those track days. At an additional cost, the folks from Wolfsburg can also throw in a few aerodynamic tweaks, such as the air curtains in the front bumper, reshaped side skirts, and an optimized rear diffuser derived from race cars. Lastly, there’s also a roof-mounted spoiler increasing downforce by 20 kg (44 lbs).

These performance add-ons are not accompanied by a power boost as the European version of the Golf R hatchback and wagon still has 310 hp (228 kW) coming from its familiar 2.0-liter TSI engine. VW toyed around with the idea of doing an R400/R420, but the project was ultimately axed.

Source: Volkswagen