Stalked near the Nürburgring track in Germany, the new super sedan is almost ready to drop off the disguise and show its final body panels with bulging fenders, big vents, and all of the other spicy ingredients you’d want to see in an M car. Some would say the abundance of camouflage applied by BMW is a futile effort as we already have a pretty clear image of what to expect from the production model just by looking at the M550i xDrive and imagining a slightly more aggressive design.

While the high-powered machine will likely be introduced online in the weeks to come ahead of a public debut in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show, it won’t be until February 2018 when series production will commence. This piece of news comes from a user of the Bimmer Post forums who has already placed an order for the car and will have to patiently wait until April to pick up the high-performance midsize model. BMW has asked him to choose a date that month to take delivery of the all-new M5 in Munich.

Many of the technical specifications are already known as BMW has announced it will be the first M5 ever to benefit from xDrive featuring a selectable pure rear-wheel drive mode to keep it tail happy. More info surfaced following a preview event organized in Belgium earlier this year when the company revealed the biturbo 4.4-liter V8 will have 600 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) delivered through an eight-speed automatic transmission. That will be enough for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) run in less than 3.5 seconds.

We won’t have to wait too long to see it as BMW will allegedly unveil the new M5 in August. Also next month, a new roadster concept will be shown at the Pebble Beach Concours d’ Elegance to preview the Z4 replacement.

Source: Bimmer Post