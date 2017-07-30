It’s mid-2017, but even so we still have news about a model that originally came out way back in 1999 as the Zonda C12. Just days after seeing the unique Fantasma Evo based on a 2005 right-hand-drive Zonda F, yet another one-off version of the hypercar has emerged onto the web. For the moment we only have this grainy promotional video released by Pagani on its Instagram account showing the bespoke machine wearing a lovely two-tone paint finish with a predominately white body adorned with blue accents mimicking the gorgeous Côte d'Azur region.

Reports are indicating this one too is based on a Zonda F and it originally left the factory in Modena, Italy wearing a yellow shade. According to the folks from the Pagani-Zonda.net forums, the 1-of-1 creation was spotted in May while taking part in a photo shoot on the Jabal Jais mountain road located on the border between Oman and United Arab Emirates.

Details about the changes it has gone through are not available at the moment of writing, but we can see from the low-res video the Zonda F (named after F1 driver Juan Manuel Fangio) has gone through an extensive carbon fiber diet. It also has a roof scoop now, along with a much larger rear wing. Also noticeable are the front canards and more carbon fiber around the headlights. All in all, the Riviera seems to be somewhat similar in appearance with the Zonda Cinque.

To refresh your memory, the standard Zonda F is powered by a naturally aspirated 7.3-liter V12 engine developing a massive 602 horsepower (443 kilowatts) at 6,150 rpm and a peak torque of 760 Newton-meters (560 pound-feet) from 4,000 rpm. Back in the day, Pagani also had a Clubsport version of the Zonda F dialing the output to 650 hp (478 kW) and 780 Nm (575 lb-ft).

In terms of performances, a standard Zonda F needs 3.6 seconds until 62 mph (100 kph) and 9.8 seconds for the 0-124 mph (0-200 kph) task before topping out at more than 214 mph (345 kph).

It’s unclear whether the Riviera’s owner has asked Pagani to fiddle with the AMG engine, but we’d be surprised if he didn’t. The aforementioned Cinque had 678 hp on tap, while the Tricolore was rated at 670 hp. Pagani had even more hardcore versions of the Zonda, such as the track-only, 750-hp R and the Revolucion. Restricted to the circuit, the latter was officially the last hurrah for the model when it was introduced more than four years ago with a monstrous 800 hp.

Since then, several other unique Zondas have been launched even though Pagani has technically replaced it with the Huayra.

Source: Pagani via GT Spirit