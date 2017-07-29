When Porsche introduced the 997 GT2 RS in United States back in October 2010, the model had a starting price of $245,000 MSRP. Fast forward to present day, one of the only 500 cars ever made is available at a high-end dealer in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for no less than $723,000. Not only is it almost three times more expensive compared to its original sticker, but at the same time it’s a lot costlier than the recently introduced 991 GT2 RS.

The most powerful and fastest road-going 911 is currently available from $294,250, and even if you go crazy with the U.S. configurator by maxing it out, you won’t get near the asking price of this previous-generation model. A fully loaded 991 GT2 RS will set you back $359,670 (including $1,050 destination) – that is if the model is still available as some say only 1,000 will be made and all of them have been pre-sold already. If the number of cars destined to hit the assembly line is accurate, it means the new one is far less exclusive than its predecessor built in just 500 examples.

The previous-gen GT2 RS had 612 horsepower and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque coming from its biturbo 3.6-liter six-cylinder engine while its successor is motivated by a larger biturbo 3.8-liter rated at 690 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm). That’s nearly 80 hp and 40 lb-ft (54 Nm) more.

While the old one tipped the scales at 1,370 kilograms (3,020 pounds), the 991-based model is significantly heavier as it weighs an extra 100 kg (220 lbs) for a grand total of 1,470 kg (3,241 lbs). The difference between the two decreases by 40 kg (88 lbs) once you factor in the optional Weissach Package of the new generation.

In terms of performance, the red car pictured here with its naked carbon fiber hood needs 3.4 seconds until 60 mph (96 kph), or seven tenths of a second more than the all-new GT2 RS. Go all out and the speedometer will hit 205 mph (330 kph), which is slightly less than the 991’s 211 mph (340 kph) velocity.

The 2011 model year originating from Germany has been driven for only 746 miles (1,200 kilometers), hence why it appears to be in great condition and might partially explain the eye-watering price tag.

Source: Alain Class Motors via James Edition