The Vanda Dendrobium has been spotted on the road for the first time in a brief video that shows the car accelerating near a car park. The electric hypercar from Singapore was revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2017, but this is the first time that the car has been seen driving at speed.

It might sound like a Harry Potter spell, but the car has been developed in conjunction with Williams Advanced Engineering and is projected to do 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) in 2.7 seconds and go on to a top speed of over 200 mph (322 kph).

The car has been named after the dendrobium flower, a genus of orchid which is unique to Singapore – indeed, the company says that the flower is the inspiration for the way the roof and doors open up together automatically.

There's extensive use of carbon fiber in the Dendrobium's construction in order to meet the target weight of 3,858 pounds (1,750 kilograms), and the car is fitted with 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch wheels at the rear.

The car's only high-profile appearances so far has been at the Geneva show and the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and the Vanda Electrics team has been quietly testing and developing the car behind the scenes. A statement from the company said that orders had already been received and testing continues.