We are less than a couple of months away from SEAT’s first-ever seven-seat SUV's debut, but the Spanish marque is still in no hurry to reveal the vehicle’s name, as it, actually, still doesn’t have one.

In June, the brand launched a campaign in social media, asking its fans to propose names for the Skoda Kodiaq-based car. In about month and a half the initiative #SEATseekingName generated a total of 10,130 proposals, from which nine semi-finalists were selected. All nine names are actually places from the Spanish geography, as this was the most important requirement.







So, SEAT’s new SUV will carry one of the following names: Abrera, Alboran, Aran, Aranda, Avila, Donosti, Tarifa, Tarraco, and Teide. Each one “has successfully passed three different rounds defined by SEAT,” which were “closely supervised by company experts as well as an external naming agency and an industrial and intellectual property agency.”

The second important stipulation, as announced by the manufacturer, is that the chosen name must fit with “the brand values and the characteristics of the new large SUV,” as well as to be easy to pronounce worldwide in different languages.

“The figures speak for themselves,” SEAT President Luca de Meo commented. “We are very happy with the results of this initiative, which has managed to engage more than 130,000 people from 106 countries and reconnect the brand with Spanish society and fans all over the world, and we would like to thank everyone for participating. The time is fast approaching when we will all know the name of SEAT’s new SUV”.

On September 12, during the Frankfurt Motor Show, SEAT will announce the names of the finalists. From there, the company will open voting from September 12 to 25 where fans can decide on their favorite. The official debut of the car will happen “before October 15.”

Source: SEAT