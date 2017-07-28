Jewelry company Bulgari helps to celebrate the Fiat 500 60th anniversary by letting the iconic model carry the company’s beautiful creations. There will be 1,600 examples of the iconic Italian models in the windows of the firm’s 300 boutiques around the world as part of its “Roman Holiday” creative campaign. Tiny Vespa motor scooters will also be part displays.







These white and gold models specifically depict the 1965-1972 Fiat 500F. This variant had the highest production run of any 500 variant.

The 500 celebrated its 60th anniversary on July 4 this year, and people around the world have been celebrating the model’s legacy. For example, New York’s Museum of Modern Art added a 1968 500F Berlina to the organization’s permanent collection alongside vehicles like a 1961 Jaguar E-Type and 1965 Porsche 911. In the 500’s Italian home, a limited-edition stamp depicted the little car. Fiat also commemorated the vehicle’s birthday with the Anniversario version of the current 500, and the additional equipment included retro touches like pastel body colors and vintage-style wheels.

The 500 was in production through various iterations from 1957 to 1975. In that time, Fiat built over 4 million of them. The company believes that 400,000 of them are still on the road today.

Today, the Fiat brand tried latch onto people's good feelings for its old models by building a lineup of retro-tinged models, but the move has started to falter in the United States. Despite lowering prices, 500 sales are down 4 percent through the first 6 six months of the year.

Fiat hasn't even found success in the booming crossover market. Its 500X has moved just 3,980 from January to June – a 40 percent dip from the same period last year. In comparison, the Jeep Renegade (on the same platform) had a volume of 53,027 units – 2 percent jump from in 2016.

Source: Fiat