A chiseled new fascia, a fresh, modern cabin, and the addition of Infiniti’s ProPilot autonomous driving tech are just a few of the features found on the updated 2018 Infiniti Q50 sedan. Along with those minor tweaks, the Japanese luxury sedan also has a price. The 2018 Q50 starts at $34,200, not including a $905 destination and handling fee.

Making its debut at the Geneva Motor Show this past March, the 2018 Q50 2.0t Pure (aka the base model) is a modest $250 more expensive than the outgoing version, which started at $33,950. The same 2.0-liter turbocharged engine remains producing 208 horsepower (155 kilowatts). All-wheel drive is an optional $2,000.







The next-up Q50 2.0t Luxe replaces the Premium trim, but comes with the same 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and can be had for $36,550, or $38,550 with all-wheel drive equipped. The latter of the two the most expensive option with the base 2.0-liter engine. The more powerful Q50 3.0t Luxe comes equipped with a 3.0-liter turbocharged engine good for 300 hp (223 kW), and can be had for $38,950, or $40,950 with all-wheel drive.

Opt for the sport model with the same 300-hp 3.0-liter engine and you’ll be dishing out $40,650 for rear-wheel drive, or $42,650 with all-wheel drive. The most powerful option in the range, the signature Red Sport model, comes with a 400-hp (298-kW) engine and an asking price of $51,000, or $53,000 with all-wheel drive.

The most expensive model in the range is the new Q50 Hybrid Luxe, which starts at $50,600 and comes with a hybrid 3.5-liter V6. All-wheel drive is an extra $2,000 on top of that. The entire pricing structure can be seen in the chart below:



