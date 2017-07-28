Even when you’re an editor at Motor1, the chance to drive a McLaren for the weekend makes for a special occasion. And I personally take nearly as much pleasure in sharing my special car experiences with my good friends and family, as I do in driving the vehicles myself. So when the calendar turned up my name next to “McLaren 570GT” on the office car board, over a long 4th of July holiday weekend, I knew I’d have to spread the love around.

Say this for McLaren: The company doesn’t seem to know how to make anything but a very quick car. The 570GT might be the most laid-back member of the Sports Series family, but it’s still wildly fast by any objective measure. So, with time to kill and a willingness to share in my heart, I suctioned on a GoPro and took a few folks out to see just what a couple hundred thousand dollars worth of sexy British supercar gets you these days.

The results are pretty entertaining, if I do say so myself. Click on the video above to joyride along with us, and if you haven’t already, subscribe to the Motor1 YouTube channel today.