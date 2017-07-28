Ferrari Enzo’s alter ego, the MC12, is simply put the most extreme road car Maserati has ever made. Much like the Enzo received a track-only FXX version, the MC12 also put on a racing suit for a hardcore Corsa edition restricted to the circuit. With only a dozen ever made, the MC12 Corsa was actually more exclusive than the FXX built since that was manufactured in 30 examples.

Derived from the MC12 GT1 that triumphed in the 2005 FIA GT Manufacturers Cup, the MC12 Corsa was actually built in 15 units if we take into account Maserati made an extra three cars strictly for testing and publicity reasons. All vehicles sold to customers were painted in “Blue Victory” despite the fact those fortunate enough to buy one had the freedom to select a different hue. At least one of them has been converted for street use, so technically, it can be done. The car in question was actually the first one to be produced.

At the heart of the Maserati MC12 Corsa is an Enzo-derived naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12 engine pushing out a monstrous 755 horsepower whereas the twelve-cylinder mill in the 50 road-going MC12s built had “only” 625 hp. Factor in the remarkably low weight of just 1,150 kilograms (2,535 pounds), it’s safe to say the Corsa is an absolute rocket. Even the much heavier street car weighing in at 1,335 kg (2,943 lbs, dry) remains to this day one of the fastest cars in the world.

While the MC12 Corsa’s original sticker was about $1.5 million when the race car was new, this barely used example will set you back a cool $2.7M at a high-end dealer in Florida. The track machine has covered less than 150 miles (241 km) and was recently subjected to a major service.

Source: Ferrari Chat