Featuring 130 kg (287 lbs) of sound insulation, the Phantom VIII is billed as being the most silent car in the world.

The most technologically advanced car Rolls-Royce has ever made and by far the most luxurious, the all-new Phantom has been developed from the ground up to bring improvements on all fronts. It heralds the brand’s new “Architecture of Luxury” architecture set to underpin all future products, including the first-ever SUV currently known as “Cullinan.”

Not only is it significantly lighter as a result of the new underpinnings, but it’s also 30 percent more rigid and that should translate into an even more comfortable ride. Factor in the all-wheel steering, bespoke double wishbone front axle and the five-link rear axle setup, Rolls-Royce is confident the 2018 Phantom will be like a cocoon for those inside as passengers won’t be disturbed at all regardless of what’s going on outside. The automatically adjustable air suspension is going to ensure that “Magic Carpet Ride” Rolls-Royces are known for.

You might also like:

Beyond the high-end luxury appointments you can see and feel, the stately sedan manages to impress with something that remains hidden at all times. More than 130 kilograms (287 pounds) of sound insulation have been used to turn the Phantom VIII into “the most silent motor car in the world.” For the same reason, the engineers have installed 6-mm two-layer glazing all over the body, while the high-absorption materials further contribute to block all the noises coming from the outside.

The focus on boosting sound insulation has made the Phantom approximately 10 percent quieter than its predecessor at speeds of 62 mph (100 kph). It’s so quiet that Rolls-Royce’s acoustic test engineer had to double check the instruments to see if these were calibrated correctly.

Gone is the naturally aspirated V12 as instead it uses a new biturbo V12 generating a massive 900 Newton-meters (664 pound-feet) of torque from a low 1,700 rpm. The 563 horsepower (420 kilowatts) is delivered to the road through an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. While the new Phantom hasn’t been built to be quick, it can still do 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in a mere 5.3 seconds, or a tenth of a second more in the case of the stretched version. It’s hard to imagine someone willing to test those numbers, but it’s good to know such a behemoth can deliver some impressive performances while offering unprecedented levels of luxury.

For something with more ground clearance than the Phantom, the aforementioned Cullinan will be out next year to take on another opulent SUV, the Bentley Bentayga.

Source: Rolls-Royce

Be part of something big