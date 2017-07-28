Beauty may very well be in the eye of the beholder, but Volkswagen believes you don’t actually need eyesight to appreciate the beauty of its sleek Arteon flagship model. To prove it, the folks from Wolfsburg got in touch with blind American photographer Pete Eckert and asked him to shoot the new fastback and demonstrate beauty can also be felt.

Eckert’s very first automobile project has turned out to be quite remarkable, especially if you factor in he used an analog camera in total darkness. Using long exposure times and double exposures, the artist created so-called “light paintings” after feeling and tapping the Arteon’s body to get a sense of the subject.

Much like the Passat CC / CC before it, the Arteon is arguably one of the most beautiful cars in VW’s lineup. But while the exterior does a very good job at hiding its Passat roots, it’s the interior that some would have hoped to be more special compared to the conventional midsize sedan. On the flip side, the longer wheelbase does translate into more legroom for rear passengers and the hatchback opening of the trunk makes it more practical than the regular Passat. Despite its tapering roofline, headroom in the back is more than adequate.

Besides the exterior styling and the roomier interior, another ace up the Arteon’s sleeve could be a six-cylinder engine the European Passat doesn’t have and is unlikely to receive. The larger unit is being developed and a prototype has already been built. Moreover, VW is also analyzing the prospects of doing an Arteon Shooting Brake, which would turn out to be sexier than the somewhat plain Passat Variant.

In the United States, the new Arteon will go on sale at some point in 2018 and will command a significant premium over the U.S.-spec Passat. There are going to be some massive differences between the two seeing as how the American Passat is still stuck on the old underpinnings…

Source: Volkswagen