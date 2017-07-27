This isn’t exactly breaking news, but stick with us because there’s something interesting here, and not just for the top one-percent of the top one-percenters who will actually own a $3 million, 1500-horsepower Bugatti Chiron. That kind of horsepower naturally requires no small amount of fuel to feed the engine’s appetite, especially with 8.0 liters of displacement and four turbochargers to cram extra air into 16 cylinders.

We’re actually impressed that the Environmental Protection Agency even bothered to test the hypercar, considering the people who buy one will have absolutely no interest in such things, and even if they did, they could certainly afford the fuel costs. For the rest of us, take heart in knowing that you’ll almost certainly beat the Chiron at the pump because it returns 14 highway miles per gallon with just 9 in the city, adding up to a combined mpg rating of 11.

Actually, that’s really not bad when you consider just how insanely capable this car is of ripping your face off with both acceleration and top speed. By comparison, the significantly less powerful Ferrari F12tdf only bests the Chiron by one lousy combined MPG, as does the Lamborghini Aventador.

How does it stack up to American gas guzzlers? Step back to early 2000’s and you’ll find a 2002 Cadillac Escalade with the same 14 mpg highway rating and an ever-so-slight advantage of 10 mpg in the city. Ford’s V10-powered Excursion managed a combined 12 mpg back in the day, as did the most notorious fuel drinker of them all, the Hummer H2. If you're thinking the 8.4-liter Dodge Viper is a gas hog, it is. But with a combined 14 mpg for the current model and previous models running in the 12-13 range, it still beats the Chiron.

So yes, technically speaking the Bugatti is worse than all these cars when it comes to combined mileage ratings, but only by a slim margin. On the other hand, the Chiron’s exceptional performance isn’t even in the same universe next to these rides, so it seems like a pretty good trade-off to us.

With manufacturers turning toward hybrid and all-electric power at an increasing pace, the Chiron could well be the last pure internal-combustion beast of its kind. Of course it gets terrible fuel mileage, but what it does with that fuel is something no other production car can – or possibly ever will – match.

Source: FuelEconomy.gov