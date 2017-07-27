After nearly two years since the biggest automotive scandal in recent memory began, the Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board finally approved a fix for Volkswagen’s 2.0-liter TDI diesel engine to make it compliant with emission regulations. The move clears the way for VW to finally offer a long-promised alternative to simply buying back vehicles. The manufacturer says the fix covers 98 percent of affected cars, including the 2009 - 2014 Jetta TDI and SportWagen TDI, 2010 - 2014 Golf TDI, 2012 - 2014 Beetle TDI, and the 2010 - 2013 Audi A3 TDI.

“Volkswagen is pleased that it has received regulatory approval to offer affected customers in the United States an approved emissions modification (AEM) for approximately 326,000 Generation One 2.0L TDI vehicles with automatic and manual transmissions,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “This important milestone means that an approved emissions modification is now available for more than 98 percent of eligible 2.0L TDI vehicles in the United States.”

Volkswagen says the fix is a combination of hardware and software changes, with the most obvious being the removal of the cheat software that detected when the vehicle was being tested. Other changes include the NOx catalyst, and for 2009 models only, additional emission control hardware will be replaced.

Neither the automaker nor the EPA have mentioned specifics on how the changes will affect performance. According to the EPA’s statement, VW submitted data that shows emissions compliance without negatively affecting durability or reliability, but both sources are mum when it comes to horsepower and fuel economy. VW will begin notifying customers of the fix, which of course will be performed free of charge.

The depths to which this emissions scandal has rocked not just Volkswagen but the entire auto industry can’t be understated. Since news first broke in September 2015, numerous automakers including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW have been scrutinized for potential diesel emission violations.

Source: Volkswagen, EPA