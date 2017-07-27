The new owner should drive this i3 as often as possible to confuse everyone else on the road.

The unique BMW i3 "Spaghetti Car" by artists Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari sold for 100,000 euros ($116,755 at current exchange rates) during a charity auction at the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation’s Fourth Annual Saint-Tropez Gala. BMW reported that the bizarre electric vehicle went to a Swiss collector after “intense bidding,” and the sale included a certificate of authenticity signed by the creators.

BMW i3 Spaghetti Car Auction


Cattelan and Ferrari created the delicious-looking i3 for the Rencontres d’Arles Festival of Photography in 2016. In addition to covering the outside of the car with a close-up photo of skinny, the word Toiletpaper appears on each door. This is a reference to their "bi-annual avant-garde picture-based publication.” Upon debuting the car last year, Cattelan made the odd statement: “This is by far the best Spaghetti Car I have tasted! All those years of perfecting definitely paid off! Totally awesome!" 

While the Spaghetti Car looks weird, it’s a fully functioning i3 underneath the bizarre body wrap. Seeing the bizarre EV on the road would be an incredibly weird sight.


BMW doesn’t consider the spaghetti-flavored i3 one of its official art cars. The company debuted the latest one of them earlier in 2017 when Cao Fei unveiled an M6 GT3 with colorful flourishes taking inspiration from traditional Chinese spiritual ceremonies. However, the bright streaks of color were only visible in augmented reality.

John Baldessari unveiled a more traditional M6 GTLM art car in late 2016. It featured “FAST” on the driver’s side and a picture of the car on the other. The white coupe featured a few bold uses of red, green, and yellow.

Source: BMW

