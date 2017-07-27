Germany has a pretty stout lineup of high-performance coupes at the moment. The new Audi RS5 is a stormer with its 2.9-liter biturbo V6 and we should know – we had a go with the car in France and the massive infusion of torque versus the old model (443 pound-feet versus 317 to be exact) makes it a fire-and-forget highway weapon. That doesn’t mean the BMW M4 is a slouch, as our Motor1-UK team discovered after a driving a 460-horsepower CS edition last month. And then there’s the bonkers AMG C63 from Mercedes, which dishes up 510 horsepower and 517 pound-feet of tire-shredding torque.

Bench racers of the world will know that, on paper, these cars are practically identical. The Audi and Merc share published 0-60 times of 3.9 seconds, with the M4 Competition Package doing the same sprint just a tenth of a second slower. But we know real life is very different than what you find on paper, and the guys at Carwow in the U.K. know this too. That’s why they gathered up an example of each for a bit of drag racing, and the results are quite interesting.

The first run covered a standing quarter-mile from a dead stop. Going by the numbers we’d expect to see a side-by-side run between the Mercedes and Audi, with the BMW ever-so-slightly behind. Instead, the Audi executed some Quattro magic and positively left the others for dead. In fact, the launch was so good that the RS5 held its lead from start to finish, though the higher-horsepower C63 was charging hard at the end. It just goes to show how critical a good launch is when it comes to drag racing.

From a 50 mile-per-hour roll, however, it’s a different story. The horsepower and torque advantage of the C63 leaves the Audi eating dust, with the Bimmer also steadily pulling away from the RS5.

So there you have it. If you want to win from a dig, get the Audi. To atomize rubber and rule the autobahn, get the AMG. Or if you just want an outstanding German performance coupe, they’re pretty much all winners.

Source: Carwow