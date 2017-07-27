The fourth-gen Dodge Viper ACR set a record Nurburgring run of 7:12.13 back in 2011, making it the fastest American car ever on the 'Ring. With the new iteration of the ACR still lingering before production shutters entirely, a few eager enthusiasts set about taking Dodge's most track-focused vehicle to the Green Hell in hopes of a record run.

Following a successful crowdfunding effort, and help from a few sponsors, the fifth-gen Dodge Viper ACR has officially recorded a Nurburgring lap time with Dominik Farnbacher behind the wheel (the same man who drove the previous Viper ACR to a lap record). And it’s quick.







The completely stock Viper ACR with a GTS-R appearance package set a lap time of 7:03.45 while running on street-legal Kumho Ecsta V720 tires (295/25 front, 355/30 rear). That impressive lap time puts it just behind the Lamborghini Aventador SV (6:59.73), just ahead of the Nissan GT-R Nismo (7:08.679), and sixth overall. It also bests the previous Viper ACR by nearly nine seconds.

The run was powered by a few privateers, and sponsored by tire providers Kumho, and co-sponsor Prefix. The effort shipped two brand-new Viper ACRs from the U.S. to the Nurburgring, funded mostly by private donations from Dodge and Viper enthusiasts. The cars were purchased new from the Texas dealership Viper Exchange, and were completely unmodified for the record attempt.

But don't think they've given up on a record run so quick. This was just the first attempt for the Viper ACR, the team will attempt another lap later this week, hoping to reel in the Aventador SV and Porsche 918.

Source: Road & Track



