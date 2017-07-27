Some of you will be surprised to hear ABT has been operational since way back in 1896 when company founder Johann Abt set up a blacksmith shop in Kempten, Germany. Nowadays it’s focusing on a wide variety of cars from the Volkswagen Group, ranging from the humble Skoda Citigo to the Audi R8 supercar. For its latest project, ABT Sportsline decided to bring the TT RS closer to the performances of its bigger brother.

Meet the TT RS-R. A hardcore special edition limited to 50 units for the coupe and another 50 for the roadster. Both body styles share a heavily upgraded version of the five-cylinder, turbocharged 2.5-liter engine pushing out an extra 100 horsepower for a total of 500 hp (368 kW). Torque is also up substantially, by 90 Newton-meters (66 pound-feet) to a massive 570 Nm (420 lb-ft).

ABT is only talking about the roadster’s performance and says it’s quicker in the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) by half a second. That means it can complete the task in just 3.4 seconds, so it’s only a tenth of a second slower than the recently introduced R8 V10 Spyder Plus. There’s no word about top speed, but we can remind you the regular TT RS Roadster maxes out at 174 mph (280 kph).

The upgrade program is not only about the engine as ABT has also developed a wide array of other goodies. The most obvious would have to be the aggressive body kit featuring a plethora of carbon fiber bits and bobs. From the front spoiler lip and canards to the beefier side skirts and rear diffuser, the TT RS-R definitely has the looks to match its newly gained force. Glossy black 20-inch alloy wheels and a stainless steel exhaust system with quad pipes round off the package.

You’ll have to give them a call about pricing, but the tuner does say individual parts can be ordered and installed onto an existing TT RS of the current generation.

Source: ABT Sportsline