The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse starts at $30,875 (including $945 destination), and the configurator is already online, so we know that the most expensive version costs $56,070 with every available option.

The Traverse is available in L, LS, LT Cloth, LT Leather, Premier, and High Country trim levels. Chevy’s press release also mentions an RS model, but it’s not available to build in the configurator at this time. All of them come with a 3.6-liter V6 making 305 horsepower (227 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (353 Newton-meters) of torque that channels through a nine-speed automatic. Front- and all-wheel drive are available.







The top-spec High Country model starts at $52,050. It’s only available with all-wheel drive and comes with a heavy-duty cooling system for more reliable hauling with a trailer. Automatic high beams, forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control are among the standard features. The model rides on 20-inch polished aluminum wheels.

Chevy doesn’t offer many options for the High Country. There are nine available paint colors, including two at an extra cost: Cajun Red Tintcoat for $395 and Iridescent Pearl Tricoat for $995. The only interior is a mix of Jet Black and Loft Brown leather. The Cargo Package for $315 adds a rubber mat in the back, a retractable shade, and a vertical net. Separately, there’s a $250 Interior Protection Package with front and rear all-weather floor mats.

There are plenty of individual accessories available, but it’s hard to imagine anyone needing all of them. For extra style, there are body-color splash guards ($270), black bowtie emblems ($195), and a wide variety of license plate frames. A door-mounted keypad for $155 seems like a blast from the past for a 2018 vehicle, especially since the key fob offers even more functionality. For more usability inside, customers can get things like a horizontal rear cargo net ($65), a second-row seat cover $295, and a powered tablet holder ($250).

Build your own 2018 Traverse, here.

Source: Chevrolet