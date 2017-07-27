2018 Chevrolet Traverse Starts at $30,875
Redesigned SUV offers more standard convenience, storage and comfort features
DETROIT — Chevrolet today announced pricing for the all-new 2018 Traverse starts at $30,875. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price includes the destination charge, but excludes tax, title and additional dealer fees.
Customers can visit Chevy.com/Traverse to build, configure and price the 2018 Traverse.
Redesigned from the ground up, the new Traverse offers best-in-class maximum cargo space and more passenger space than Explorer, Pilot or Highlander. Traverse also offers seating for up to eight with an enhanced roster of standard convenience, storage and comfort features — with built-in connectivity working to put an end to the eternal question: Are we there yet?
“The all-new Chevrolet Traverse has a bold, new look that complements the full functionality our SUV customers demand. It’s designed to help make life on the road easier, and to look good while doing it,” said Steve Majoros, director of marketing, Chevrolet Cars and Crossovers. “With creature comforts, convenience features and technologies to entertain passengers, Traverse is the total package.”
The 2018 Traverse lineup offers customers even more trim choices, featuring L, LS, LT, and Premier, along with the all-new sporty RS and top-of-the line High Country trim levels. A Redline package will also be available on Premier, featuring a blacked-out appearance with red accents.
The 2018 Traverse comes loaded with standard content:
Convenience
- Enhanced Smart Slide® seat to provide easy access to the third row, even with an empty forward-facing child seat in place using the LATCH system
- USB charging in all three rows
- Teen Driver technology
- Rear Seat Reminder4
- Rear Vision Camera
- Keyless Open and Start
- 12-volt power outlet
- Heated, power-adjustable outside mirrors
- Capless fuel fill
Storage
- Best-in-class max cargo volume of 98.2 cubic feet
- Hidden underfloor cargo storage totaling 3.2 cubic feet
- “Truck-sized” center console
- Twenty-three storage spots throughout for passengers in all three rows
- Dedicated storage for mobile phones
Comfort
- Active noise cancellation
- Automatic tri-zone climate control
- Humidity sensor that detects moisture and diverts air to the windshield to help prevent fogging
Connectivity
- Built-in OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot1 allows customers to connect up to seven devices, and customers in the U.S. are offered access to an unlimited prepaid Wifi data plan for $20 per month2 plus tax, enabled by AT&T
- Standard support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Compatibility subject to terms, privacy statements and data plan rates, as well as a compatible smart phone
- Steering wheel-mounted phone and audio controls
- Chevrolet MyLink infotainment systems help keep passengers connected
- Owners can manage their vehicle remotely and check diagnostics with the myChevrolet mobile app3 via their smartphone
Additional available features include:
- Rear camera mirror provides a video view, displaying a wider, less obstructed field of view compared to a traditional rearview mirror
- Surround Vision cameras provide a bird’s eye view of the vehicle to help make reversing, parking or trailering easier
- A new, hands-free power liftgate that projects a Chevrolet bowtie emblem on the ground is standard on Premier and High Country
- Power-folding third-row seat is standard on High Country
- Heated and ventilated leather-trimmed front seats standard on Premier and High Country
- Heated second-row outboard seats are standard on Premier and High Country
- Heated steering wheel is standard on Premier and High Country
- Wireless device charging is standard on Premier and High Country
- Available hidden storage behind the articulating radio screen
- Power liftgate.
[1] Requires a compatible mobile device, active OnStar service and data plan. 4G LTE service available in select markets. Visit onstar.com for coverage map, details and system limitations. Data plan provided by AT&T.
2 Plus applicable taxes and fees. Plan provides access to AT&T wireless data services for your equipped vehicle for 30 days. Eligible vehicle and data plan required. Auto-renewal: Plans automatically renew every 30 days unless cancelled. To cancel at any time, call 1-888-466-7827 or press the blue OnStar button in your vehicle or the advisor link in your mobile app. Monthly charges will automatically be billed by AT&T to credit cards on file on day 30 unless cancelled. Payments are non-refundable (subject to applicable law).
3 Requires active OnStar, compatible device, factory installed remote start and power locks. Visit onstar.com for details and system limitations.
4 Does not detect people or items. Always check rear seats before exiting.