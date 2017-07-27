€465,000. That’s how much money you will need to get behind the wheel of the track-only Acura NSX. No more a U.S.-only affair, the race car will also be sold in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East through JAS Motorsport while in Japan it’s going to be available via Mugen. It will be eligible to take part in a wide array of competitions, including – but not limited to – the Pirelli World Challenge, Blancpain GT Series Europe & Asia, and the Australian GT Championship. For the full list, check out the press release below.

Honda Performance Development is already taking orders in North America for the NSX GT3 and it’s also providing full customer support, which includes everything from parts and service to training and engineering services. Needless to say, the other companies responsible for selling the race car around the world will offer the same level of support.

Although it’s largely based on the road-going NSX, the GT3-spec racer boasts some substantial differences. For example, it eschews the all-wheel-drive layout for a RWD setup and it also comes without the hybrid boost. In addition, the regular NSX is fitted with a nine-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission whereas its racing companion uses a six-speed sequential gearbox.

With this being a race car, it obviously means it can do without many of the amenities the street-legal version has received. Factor in the loss of the AWD system and hybrid assistance, it’s no wonder the GT3 model is a lot lighter. Indeed, at 1,240 kilograms (2,733 pounds), it’s a whopping 485 kg (1,069 lbs) lighter. To put that weight difference into perspective, that’s just about how much a Caterham Seven 160 weighs.

The race-spec biturbo 3.5-liter V6 engine is built at the same Anna Engine Plant in Anna, Ohio where the engine powering the standard NSX is assembled. Not only that, but the two actually share many of the components. It’s the same story with the chassis as both versions of the NSX get it from the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio where there’s also a repair facility tailored to the race car.

Global deliveries of the newest Acura track machine will commence in the following months prior to the 2018 racing season.

Source: Acura