Race-winning Acura NSX GT3 Offered for Sale Globally
- NSX GT3 has completed more than 50,000-miles of on-track development and achieved two race victories in its inaugural season
- Sales led by Honda Performance Development in North America, JAS Motorsport in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and MUGEN in Japan
- NSX GT3 chassis and engine built in Ohio alongside the production NSX, with GT3 final assembly at JAS Motorsport in Italy
The race-winning Acura NSX GT3 race car will be offered for sale around the world ahead of the 2018 racing season, it was announced today by Acura, Honda Performance Development and Honda R&D. The exposed carbon, race-ready NSX GT3 is offered for sale at a starting price of €465,0001.
With more than 50,000-miles of on-track development and already a multi-race winner in its inaugural season of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competition, the NSX GT3 is eligible to race in more than two dozen FIA-sanctioned racing series around the world, including:
- The Pirelli World Challenge and WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series in North America
- The Blancpain GT Series and 24 Hours Nurburgring in Europe
- The Blancpain GT Series Asia and GT Asia Series
- The Super GT GT300 class in Japan
- The Australian GT Championship
- The Intercontinental GT Challenge
Additional options and complete customer support, including parts and service, training and engineering services are available. Orders for the NSX GT3 are being taken now by HPD, responsible for sales in North America, at AcuraClientRacing.com. JAS Motorsport is responsible for NSX GT3 sales in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, excluding Japan. MUGEN2 is responsible for sales in Japan.
The NSX GT3 chassis, including the multi-material body structure and TIG-welded chrome-moly roll cage, is built alongside the production NSX at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio, exclusive worldwide manufacturing facility for the NSX3. The PMC also operates a repair facility for the NSX GT3.
The production-based 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 racing engines are built alongside their production-vehicle counterparts at the Anna Engine Plant in Anna, Ohio4. The racing engine uses the same design specifications as the production NSX, including the block, heads, valve train, crankshaft, pistons and dry-sump lubrication system. A six-speed, sequential-shift racing gearbox delivers power to the NSX GT3's rear wheels. Final assembly is completed at JAS Motorsport in Italy.
"We are extremely pleased with the progress and success of the NSX GT3 in our inaugural season," said Art St. Cyr, President of HPD. "Winning at Detroit and Watkins Glen, two very different circuits, in this highly competitive class illustrates the breadth of capabilities of the NSX GT3. We look forward to seeing the car in Victory Circle at tracks around the world in 2018 and beyond."
Competing in the GTD class of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the GT category of the Pirelli World Challenge in 2017, the NSX GT3 races against premium automotive brands including Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche at a wide variety of North American racing circuits, ranging from the tight confines of street courses such as Long Beach and Detroit to traditional road courses like Road America, Canadian Tire Motorsports Park and the wide-open Daytona International Speedway.
"We've intended to compete at the highest level since the NSX was just a sketch on a pad,"said Jon Ikeda, Acura Vice President and General Manager. "To see the NSX GT3 winning races and now available for racers and track enthusiasts to enjoy around the world is a major milestone for the second generation NSX, the Acura brand and the global development team that made it possible."
The Acura NSX GT3 adds to a rich legacy of Acura sports car racing championships, including the 1991, 1992 and 1993 IMSA Camel Lights manufacturer and driver championships, and the 2009 American Le Mans Series manufacturer, driver and team championships in both the LMP1 and LMP2 classes.
Technical Specifications
|
Engine
|
Type
|
Twin-turbocharged DOHC V6/75°
|
Layout
|
Longitudinal/mid-mounted
|
Bore x stroke
|
91 x 90 mm
|
Capacity
|
3501 cc
|
Power/torque
|
Per FIA/Series Regulations (BOP)
|
Construction
|
Light alloy block and head
|
Pistons
|
Cast aluminum
|
Valvetrain
|
24 valve, IN/EX VTC, chain driven camshaft
|
Fuel injection
|
Direct and port injection
|
Lubrication
|
Dry sump system
|
Throttle control
|
Drive-by-Wire throttle system
|
Wastegate control
|
Electrical
|
Turbocharger
|
2 Off – Mono Scroll
|
Exhaust
|
Twin Pipe with CAT converter
|
Dimensions
|
Wheelbase
|
2630 mm
|
Overall length
|
4612 mm
|
Overall width
|
2040 mm
|
Front track
|
1715 mm
|
Rear track
|
1687 mm
|
Weight
|
1240 Kg
|
Chassis
|
Aluminum alloys extruded profiles / cast nodes
|
Roof structure in steel
|
TIG welded roll cage in 25CrMo - bolted to chassis
|
Transmission
|
Gearbox
|
XTRAC semi-automatic 6-speed sequential
|
Clutch
|
ZF/SACHS high performance sintered or carbon clutch (endurance option)
|
Clutch operation
|
Electrically assisted
|
Driveline
|
PANKL double tripod system
|
Brakes
|
Brakes
|
BREMBO disks 390x34 Front / 355x32 Rear
BREMBO calipers 6 pistons Front /4 pistons Rear
|
ABS
|
BOSCH M4
|
Suspension
|
Suspension
|
Front: Double wishbone
Rear: Multilink
|
Shock absorbers
|
SACHS 5-way adjustable dampers
|
Sway bar
|
FR/RR with adjustable blade
|
Wheels
|
Fr 12”x18” forged aluminum
|
Rr 13”x18” forged aluminum