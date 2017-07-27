Inspired by the success of the Adam S, Opel has introduced the Corsa S – a “warm” version of the hatch, positioned between the regular models and the range-topping OPC. Just like its smaller brother, the new Corsa S is powered by a 1.4-liter turbocharged gasoline unit, sending 150 horsepower to the front wheel through a six-speed manual gearbox. Thanks to its compact turbo heart, the car can accelerated from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 8.9 seconds, before reaching a maximum speed of 129 mph (207 kph).







"The new Corsa S is exactly the right choice for all sporty drivers who need a few more horsepower under the hood, but want a little more space than in the ADAM S,” Opel describes the idea behind the car.

But speed’s not everything. As standard, the “warm hatch” comes equipped with a complete OPC aero package, consisting of a front spoiler, side skirts, a rear bumper diffuser in body color, and a fixed rear boot wing. A chrome tailpipe, LED daytime running lights, and 17-inch five-spoke allows are also part of the standard features.







Take a virtual step inside the cabin and you’ll discover sporty atmosphere enhanced by flat-bottomed sporty steering wheel, Recaro leather sports seats, piano black decorative elements with contrasting red details, and tinted rear windows. The Corsa S offers Radio R 4.0 IntelliLink infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as Opel OnStar services with one-year subscription.

Available as a three- or five-door hatchback, the new Corsa S starts at €18,400, which equals to approximately $21,575 at the current exchange rates. Should you need more interior space, the five-door model begins at €19,085 or about $22,375.

Source: Opel