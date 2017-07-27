We know it’s going to kill us, but we still do it...
A new study shows 112,580 passenger vehicle highway crash fatalities on the U.S. roads are linked to speeding in the years between 2005 and 2014 – nearly the same number as the people who have died in alcohol-involved crashes during the same period, 112,948.
The study was conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which strongly recommends “incentivizing passenger vehicle manufacturers and consumers to adopt intelligent speed adaptation systems” as one possible measure to significantly reduce the number of people dying in a speeding-related accidents. The organization explains speeding not only increases risk in terms of the likelihood of being involved in a crash, but also in terms of “the severity of injuries sustained by those involved in speeding-related crashes.”
Take a look at the numbers again – 112,580 people dying from speeding for 10 ten years is a big, big number. That’s nearly the population of Burbank disappearing for just one decade. Given that, it's no surprise NTSB says that drivers are generally aware that speeding is a threat to safety and they also acknowledge it is a common driving behavior in the US. Simply said, we know it’s going to kill us, but we still do it...
“You can’t tackle our rising epidemic of roadway deaths without tackling speeding,” NTSB Acting Chairman Robert L. Sumwalt commented. “And you can’t tackle speeding without the most current research. Speed kills. This study examines how it kills and what actions can be taken to save lives and prevent speeding-related crashes.”
Based on the results of its new study, the organization has issued 19 safety recommendations - one to the US Department of Transportation, eight to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, four to the Federal Highway Administration, and one each to the Governors Highway Safety Association, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and the National Sheriffs’ Association.
Source: National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)