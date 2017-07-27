After posting the best first half of the year in the company’s history, Skoda is now ready to take the sales numbers even further with the addition of its first true compact SUV. Replacing the funky Yeti, the Karoq is now in production at the Kvasiny plant, one of the company’s three manufacturing facilities in the Czech Republic. About 8,000 people are working at the factory, which has been thoroughly upgraded in recent times and is set extend its annual production capacity to 295,000 units in the years to come.

The Kvasiny assembly plant is also responsible for putting together the Karoq’s bigger brother, the Kodiaq, as well as the flagship Superb in both hatchback and wagon flavors. The Superb was the first Skoda to be manufactured at this facility, way back in 1947. That being said, car production actually kicked off in the early 1930s and included the Jawa 700.

The Karoq and Kodiaq are only the tip of the iceberg in terms of Skoda’s model assault as the VW-owned marque has announced it will expand its offerings and focus is going to be on SUVs. While the company does not go into any details about the next high-riding vehicles, it’s easy to imagine something along the lines of a subcompact crossover related to the Fabia supermini. A coupe-SUV mashup in the same vein as the Vision E concept is also possible to allow the Czech brand further capitalize on the growing demand for crossovers.

Meanwhile, Skoda says customer deliveries of the Karoq are scheduled to commence in October. While the larger Kodiaq can be had with either a five- or a seven-seat interior layout, the new C-segment SUV comes exclusively with five seats. The three independent rear ones can be taken out entirely to create a van-like cabin.

Source: Skoda