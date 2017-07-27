It was only on Monday when Bentley introduced the yacht-on-wheels Galene and now it’s ready to unveil yet another special edition of the Continental GT. This one too is based on the convertible and comes to celebrate the grand tourer’s 14 years on the market. The way Crewe is talking about its newest limited-run model suggests the Timeless Series serves as a last hurrah for the second generation bound to be replaced in the months to come by the all-new Conti.

Available in an unspecified number of units, the droptop from Crewe can be had in one of the following seven themes: Glacier, Camel, Light Ice, Cool, Dark Sapphire, Onyx, and Havana. Regardless of the one you go for, the latest bespoke convertible from Bentley features shiny upper and lower front grilles as well as a bunch of Timeless Series badges and treadplates. It has also received puddle lights displaying the company’s logo.

Hopping inside the lavish cabin, you are greeted by an abundance of leather and wood and you place your feet on deep-pile floor mats. Representing a first for the Continental GT, the cabrio has a Liquid Amber veneer boasting five layers of hand-painted lacquer applied all over the posh interior. As standard, the Timeless Series comes with a two-tone steering wheel, rearview camera, and comfy ventilated front seats with massaging function.

On the high-tech side, Bentley will sell the car with an eight-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system equipped with a 30 GB hard drive, 15 GB of music storage, and built-in satellite navigation. At an additional cost, buyers will be able add the Naim sound system with higher quality speakers and no less than eight digital sound processing models for a superior aural experience.

Interestingly, the fancy Continental GT Convertible gets the mighty W12 engine only in United States while Europeans are stuck with the eight-cylinder from the V8 S model. Both versions ride on 21-inch alloy wheels, but of different designs depending on the market.

The third-gen Continental GT is expected to receive its world premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, but it’s better to wait for a confirmation from Bentley.

Source: Bentley