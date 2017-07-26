Every hardcore Ferrari fan in the United States will want to be at Monterey Car Week starting August 18 because the Prancing Horse will display 70 of the important models from the famous brand’s history in honor of the company’s 70th anniversary. In total, they’ll be worth half a billion dollars, which works out to an average value of $7.14 million for each vehicle. Check out the full list below:

1951 212 Inter Coupe Vignale

1952 342 America

1953 166MM Vignale Spyder

1954 750 Monza

1954 500 Mondial Berlinetta PF

1954 250 Monza

1954 500 Mondial Spyder PF

1954 375 MM

1955 250 Europa GT 2nd Series

1956 250GT Speciale

1957 250 Testarossa

1958 250 GT (Tour de France) Berlinetta

1958 250 PF Cab Series I

1958 412 S

1959 250 PF Cab Series I

1959 410 Superamerica

1959 250 GT LWB California Spyder

1960 250 GT SWB Competizione

1961 250 GT Cabriolet Series II

1961 400 Superamerica Coupe Aerodynamico

1962 250 GT SWB

1962 400 Superamerica PF Cabriolet, S1

1962 250 GTO 3729 GT

1962 250 GTO 3445

1963 250 GT SWB California Spyder

1964 250 GT Lusso

1965 275 GTB / 6 Carb (Shortnose)

1965 275 GTB (Shortnose)

1966 275 GTB (Longnose)

1967 275 GTB/4

1967 330 GTS

1967 330 GTS

1967 275 GTB/4

1967 275 GTS4 NART Spyder

1967 365 GT 2+2

1968 365 GTB/4

1968 Dino 206 GT

1969 365 GTC

1972 365 GTB/4

1972 365 GTC

1973 365 GTB/4

1973 365 GTS/4

1974 246 GTS

1976 512 BBLM

1981 512 BBLM

1982 308 GTBi

1983 288 GTO

1985 288 GTO

1990 F40

1992 348 TS

1992 512 TR

1995 F50

1995 F50

1997 F310

2001 500 Barchetta

2003 Enzo

2003 456M GTA

2004 360 Challenge Stradale

2004 575M

2005 575M Superamerica

2005 575M

2006 Enzo FXX Evoluzione

2008 599 GTB Fiorano

2011 599 GTO

2011 599 GTO

2014 LaFerrari

2017 F12tdf

2017 F12 Berlinetta

2017 SP275RW (one off)

2017 488 Spider (70th anniversary edition)

As if this isn’t a large enough treasure trove, there are also four special Ferrari classes in this year’s Pebble Beach Concours: Ferrari Major Race Winners, Ferrari One-Off Spéciales, Ferrari Grand Touring, and Ferrari Competition. Plus, a LaFerrari Aperta will be on display, too.

There will also be some important Ferraris crossing the auction block during Monterey Car Week. For example, RM Sotheby’s will sell a collection of 13 cars that will go for an estimated $18 million. Gooding and Company will auction a 1966 275 GTB/C for $12 million to $16 million, a 1959 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet for $5 million to $7 million, a 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Series I for $3.8 million, and several other rare Prancing Horses.

Source: Ferrari