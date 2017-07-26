Check out the list of them all.
Every hardcore Ferrari fan in the United States will want to be at Monterey Car Week starting August 18 because the Prancing Horse will display 70 of the important models from the famous brand’s history in honor of the company’s 70th anniversary. In total, they’ll be worth half a billion dollars, which works out to an average value of $7.14 million for each vehicle. Check out the full list below:
- 1951 212 Inter Coupe Vignale
- 1952 342 America
- 1953 166MM Vignale Spyder
- 1954 750 Monza
- 1954 500 Mondial Berlinetta PF
- 1954 250 Monza
- 1954 500 Mondial Spyder PF
- 1954 375 MM
- 1955 250 Europa GT 2nd Series
- 1956 250GT Speciale
- 1957 250 Testarossa
- 1958 250 GT (Tour de France) Berlinetta
- 1958 250 PF Cab Series I
- 1958 412 S
- 1959 250 PF Cab Series I
- 1959 410 Superamerica
- 1959 250 GT LWB California Spyder
- 1960 250 GT SWB Competizione
- 1961 250 GT Cabriolet Series II
- 1961 400 Superamerica Coupe Aerodynamico
- 1962 250 GT SWB
- 1962 400 Superamerica PF Cabriolet, S1
- 1962 250 GTO 3729 GT
- 1962 250 GTO 3445
- 1963 250 GT SWB California Spyder
- 1964 250 GT Lusso
- 1965 275 GTB / 6 Carb (Shortnose)
- 1965 275 GTB (Shortnose)
- 1966 275 GTB (Longnose)
- 1967 275 GTB/4
- 1967 330 GTS
- 1967 330 GTS
- 1967 275 GTB/4
- 1967 275 GTS4 NART Spyder
- 1967 365 GT 2+2
- 1968 365 GTB/4
- 1968 Dino 206 GT
- 1969 365 GTC
- 1972 365 GTB/4
- 1972 365 GTC
- 1973 365 GTB/4
- 1973 365 GTS/4
- 1974 246 GTS
- 1976 512 BBLM
- 1981 512 BBLM
- 1982 308 GTBi
- 1983 288 GTO
- 1985 288 GTO
- 1990 F40
- 1992 348 TS
- 1992 512 TR
- 1995 F50
- 1995 F50
- 1997 F310
- 2001 500 Barchetta
- 2003 Enzo
- 2003 456M GTA
- 2004 360 Challenge Stradale
- 2004 575M
- 2005 575M Superamerica
- 2005 575M
- 2006 Enzo FXX Evoluzione
- 2008 599 GTB Fiorano
- 2011 599 GTO
- 2011 599 GTO
- 2014 LaFerrari
- 2017 F12tdf
- 2017 F12 Berlinetta
- 2017 SP275RW (one off)
- 2017 488 Spider (70th anniversary edition)
As if this isn’t a large enough treasure trove, there are also four special Ferrari classes in this year’s Pebble Beach Concours: Ferrari Major Race Winners, Ferrari One-Off Spéciales, Ferrari Grand Touring, and Ferrari Competition. Plus, a LaFerrari Aperta will be on display, too.
There will also be some important Ferraris crossing the auction block during Monterey Car Week. For example, RM Sotheby’s will sell a collection of 13 cars that will go for an estimated $18 million. Gooding and Company will auction a 1966 275 GTB/C for $12 million to $16 million, a 1959 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet for $5 million to $7 million, a 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Series I for $3.8 million, and several other rare Prancing Horses.
Source: Ferrari