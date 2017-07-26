Between 1961 and 1975, Jaguar produced the now iconic E-Type. The company built more than 70,000 examples in the 14-year period, but the highly sought after Series 1 remains the most desirable option amongst collectors. One in particular is being restored in the U.K. after surfacing in pieces in France.

Chassis number 875256 will undergo a major reconstructive surgery at the hands of Classic Motor Cars of Bridgnorth (CMC). It's one of the first 500 examples of the E-Type ever built. The world-renowned restoration experts will revive the classic Jag, an early 3.8 left-hand-drive example, at their shop in Bridgnorth, Shropshire U.K.







The car was delivered new to the Belgium Motor Company in Brussels in July of 1961. It was sold to "Societe de Civel Immeubles en Afrique" shortly thereafter, and resurfaced in 2015. Records indicate that the car was imported from Luxembourg in 1975, and though mostly in pieces, it's said to be "very complete."

"Chassis No. 875256 is literally in boxes in our workshops awaiting a much needed nut and bolt restoration,” said Chairman of CMC David Barzilay. "It will be a challenging project but all the factory parts are there and our skilled fabricators and technicians will do all they can to save as much as the original car as possible. It will roll out of our workshops just like it left Browns Lane in 1961."

This will be the second major E-Type restoration the shop has undertaken in just a few years. In 2016, CMC restored E-Type chassis number 15, a right-hand drive example also found in France that took a total of 2,956 hours to complete. This one will be no less extensive, and should look similar to the example pictured below when finished.

Source: Classic Motor Cars of Bridgnorth



