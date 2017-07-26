Ferrari is really working hard to dispel the finicky and expensive reputation that supercars have when it comes to maintenance. Its latest effort stems from something the manufacturer calls the New Power 15 extended warranty program. In short, Ferrari will cover main mechanical components for up to 15 years, including the engine, gearbox, suspension, power transfer unit, and steering. Perhaps of greater significance is that the coverage is transferrable should the original owner sell the car, and it’s also available on pre-owned Ferraris that pass “specific technical checks.” For the record, that’s pretty much the best warranty coverage you’ll find from any manufacturer around the world.

This is in addition to Ferrari’s existing four-year bumper-to-bumper warranty for new cars and a seven-year maintenance-free program. Customers can also buy an additional year of full coverage, with the extended New Power warranty available starting with year six. Customers can pony up cash to extend the warranty one year at a time, or opt for the whole enchilada.

Generally speaking, if you can afford to spend over $100,000 for a car, you can probably afford a bit of maintenance here and there. The thing is, maintenance takes on a completely different meaning when it comes to Italian exotics. It’s not uncommon for some regularly scheduled Ferrari maintenance visits to cost as much as many of us would pay for a decent used car, or even a new compact ride. Offering this kind of factory coverage for new and used vehicles – even though buyers still have to pay for it – could well sway people who might be able to afford the initial purchase price but are nervous about chucking out another $100,000 should an engine or gearbox go belly up.

Considering most Ferrari customers don’t rack up the mileage on their vehicles, offering such lengthy coverage will likely have more of a marketing impact for the company than anything else. For the rest of us mere mortals, there's always the awesome Ferrari scale models at Amalgam that look great and are maintenance-free for life.

Source: Ferrari