The next-generation Jeep Wrangler has been spied plenty of times over the course of its development, but three new videos have given us the first look at the model testing off-road. JL Wrangler Forums user Bullring recorded the vehicle testing at the Silver Lake Sand Dunes in Michigan.

The sand dunes don’t provide much of a challenge for the Wrangler, and the video above provides best look at it. Given the way the body reacts to the bumps, the Jeep appears to have a somewhat soft suspension. Since development is still underway, we can’t really draw any conclusions about the production model’s setup, though.

The clip below shows the Wrangler test mule speeding over the sand in the other direction and bouncing through some puddles of water. From this perspective, you can see the steeper rake of the windshield for the new generation.







In the last video, the Wrangler is on the other side of the sand and appears to be leaving. It briefly does a little slide towards the end of the clip.







Jeep aims to make the Wrangler more efficient while retaining the model’s famous off-road prowess. Aluminum parts for the doors and hood reduce weight. A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder joins the powertrain lineup, in addition to the existing V6.

Inside, the Wrangler looks stylish with a colorful dashboard. An advanced infotainment system sits on top of the center stack. Buyers would also have a wide choice of roof options, including a hard top with removable panels, soft top, and a rumored power-sliding hard top.

A statement from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles boss Sergio Marchionne suggests the Wrangler might debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show on December 1. The union boss at the model’s Toldeo, Ohio, factory said that assembly would begin in November.

Source: Bee Vee Via YouTube, 2, 3, JL Wrangler Forums