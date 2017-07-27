At the upcoming Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in Monterey, California, we’ll see a collection of classic Ferraris worth $18 million, a trio of Aston Martin racers, and even a one-of-a-kind Lamborghini concept worth up to $3 million. But among the standard crop of expensive and extravagant supercars, there are a few offbeat vehicles to note – most notably from one famed Italian automaker.

These six strange Ferrari vehicles are unlike any other. What some of them may lack in collectibility, they more than make up for with uniqueness. Ranging in model year from as early as 1950, to as recently as 2003, these classics may not be worth their weight in gold to some Ferrari purists, but for those in the market for something a bit out of the ordinary, look no further.

1950 Ferrari 166 MM/212 Export "Uovo" by Fontana



Believe it or not, what you're looking at is a real, genuine Ferrari – arguably one of the strangest. With exterior coachwork by Fontana, penned by designer Franco Reggiani, this 1950 166 MM/212 Export "Uovo" is one of the rarest Ferraris in existence, and it’s in amazing condition.

The one-off vehicle bears the chassis number 024, and was delivered new on February 2, 1950 to Count Giannino Marzotto. Fresh off the factory floor it was fitted with a 1.56-liter gas engine producing 186 horsepower (138 kilowatts) and an accompanying range of over 341 miles (550 kilometers).

The car has changed hands a number of times in its 60-plus years on the road, and has an illustrious racing history to boot, specifically at events like the Mile Miglia. With a full restoration completed in 1986, and painstaking maintenance the years following, RM Sotheby’s estimates that this rare Italian could go for as much as $7 million.

Photos: Remi Dargegen / RM Sotheby's

1965 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Shooting Brake



In the market for a Ferrari station wagon? And no, I’m not talking about a new GTC4Lusso. This 330 GT 2+2 shooting brake is one of just a handful of examples that was built by Vignale in the late 1960s. It comes with a 4.0-liter Colombo V12 and as much as 300 horsepower (223 kilowatts).

The car was fully restored in 2016, and previously wore a green finish instead of the beige finish pictured here. Even more interestingly, it was previously owned by Jamiroquai lead singer and noted car buff Jay Kay. Gooding and Co. estimates that it could go for as much as $900,000.

Photos: Dom Romney / Gooding and Co.



This is no stock Ferrari, as you might have noticed. A 1971 365 GTB/4 Daytona, it was owned by famed collector Bill Harrah and was given the nickname "Harrah Hot Rod" after a number of tasteful modifications, which still remain intact today.

Built by Francisco Mir’s Service Center in Santa Monica, California, the car was given upgrades like nine-inch alloy racing wheels, thicker tires, and wider fender flares to accommodate the aggressive new setup. Under the hood is a more powerful engine, the specifics of which are mostly unknown.

The car has been fully restored in recent years, and includes a rebuilt suspension and front end, new paint and bodywork, and a complete rebuild of the numbers-matching engine, the car now producing 386 horsepower (287 kilowatts). It will head to auction as part of the RM Sotheby’s Pebble Beach sale where it could go for close to $1 million in this condition.

Photos: Robin Adams / RM Sotheby's





1959 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe by Pininfarina



Though it shares the same name, this unique Ferrari 250 GT bears little resemblance to its 1953 sibling. This example comes with one-off styling courtesy of Pininfarina, and includes features like chromed door sills and a 410 Superamerica-style air intake on the hood.

The exterior is finished in Grigio Azzuro with a Rosso vinyl and leather interior. Under the hood is the original numbers-matching engine, the odometer reading just 8,282 original miles (13,330 kilometers). Early estimates suggest it could go for anywhere from $700,000 to $900,000.

Photos: Darin Schnabel / RM Sotheby's

1986 Ferrari Testarossa 'Monospecchio'



The Testarossa is not a unique Ferrari in its own right, more than 10,000 examples of the sports car were produced in nearly 12 years on the road. This example, though, is different. Not only is it a single-mirror "Monospecchio" example – the only one delivered new in the U.S. – but it was also owned by U.S. film and television producer Michael Mann. You might know him best for his work in movies like Heat, Public Enemies, and Collateral.

The exterior is finished in a handsome Blu Chiaro Metallizato finish over a two-tone Crema and Blu Scuro interior. Estimates suggest it could go for a reasonable $150,000 to $200,000 when it crosses the auction block next month.

Photos: Darin Schnabel / RM Sotheby's

Steve Wynn's 2003 Ferrari Enzo

Like the Testarossa, the Enzo on its own is not entirely unique. But its unique history makes it stand out from all the others. This particular example was owned by Steve Wynn, owner of the famous Wynn Las Vegas Resort and the first factory-authorized Ferrari dealership in Nevada, Penske Wynn Ferrari.

The dealership was located at the base of the Wynn resort, and cost $10 just to get in. Once inside, some of the most unique Ferrari vehicles were put on display, including this 2003 Enzo, one of just 12 painted from the factory in Nero over carbon fiber, and one of just two in the world with the Cuoio-finished interior.

The car changed hands just once following its display at the Wynn Las Vegas, and has only driven 17,302 miles (27,844 kilometers) in total. Bonhams estimates that it could go for as much as $2.5 million.

