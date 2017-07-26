The upcoming Rolls-Royce Cullinan is no SUV, the company calls it a "high-bodied car," or a "high-riding vehicle." Whatever you want to call it, it promises to be the largest, most luxurious offering in the Rolls-Royce lineup when it debuts in just a few months.

But before the company takes the wraps off its new high-rider entirely, our spy photographers recently caught up with one of the prototypes taking to the Nurburgring – and doing so in style. Admittedly, not much has changed from the previous spy photos apart from some new sporty cues pictured here on the Nurburgring.

Most of the body remains covered in camouflage, the only distinctive characteristics come in the front fascia. The signature grille and Phantom-esque headlights carry over from previous prototypes, and should find their way to production. The rest of the body retains its similar boxy shape from previous spy photos.

The Cullinan will ride on the same platform as the new Phantom, which should debut in just a few days. The aluminum-intensive construction will help keep the weight relatively low. The two vehicles will share an upgraded version of Rolls-Royce’s signature V12, with a plug-in hybrid version expected later down the line.

In the cabin, expect to see the same opulent luxuries you’d find in other Rolls-Royce vehicles. The Cullinan will use a digital instrument panel, and the company promises a new suspension that offers a "magic carpet" ride for ultimate comfort.

The new Cullinan will go on sale in 2018. Rumors point to a debut later this year, likely at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany. Expect a price tag well above the Phantom when it does debut.

Source: Automedia



