After lots of teasing and plenty of spy photos, the eighth generation of the Rolls-Royce Phantom is finally nearing its debut in London. The leaked, low-res brochure photos provide a general idea about how the opulent sedan looks, but we can’t wait to show you the real thing in a few hours. Watch the reveal here at 9:00 P.M. ET on Thursday, July 27.



Rolls-Royce gives the Phantom an evolutionary design upgrade for the new generation of the brand’s top sedan. It retains a classic three-box style but with modern upgrades like bold LED outlines for the rectangular headlights. Rounder fenders provide a more aerodynamic look without taking away the Phantom’s monolithic demeanor.

Inside, Rolls-Royce’s traditional luxury would combine with modern technology. For example, a digital instrument panel replaces the usual analog gauges. When not in use, a larger infotainment screen would remain hidden behind a panel on the dashboard.

The new Phantom shares its platform with the BMW 7 Series, which allows weight to fall without sacrificing Rolls’ famous levels of luxury. At launch we expect an upgraded version of the existing V12, but a plug-in hybrid could join the lineup later.

Rolls will overhaul the Phantom model range with the introduction of the new generation. For example, the coupe and convertible will not receive replacements. Spy shots show that a new Extended Wheelbase sedan is under development, though. Look for its debut in a few months.

In the lead up to the eighth-generation Phantom's debut, Rolls has been highlighting the model's illustrious past by showing off some examples with celebrity ownership. They included John Lennon's 1965 Phantom V, Field Marshal Montgomery’s 1936 Phantom III, Sir Malcolm Campbell’s 1933 Phantom II, and Fred Astaire’s 1927 Phantom I. Get excited about the new model by checking out these classics in the gallery below. They'll be on display with the latest one at the reveal, too.







Source: Rolls-Royce