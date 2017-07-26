As the 2018 Porsche Cayenne nears its much-anticipated premiere, a new spy video lets us check out a lightly concealed example on the road in Stuttgart. Rather than using swirly camouflage like most automakers, Porsche prefers to tack fake panels onto its test mules. The result is a vehicle that doesn’t look out of place on the road, unless someone gets a close look like in this clip.







Riveted panels conceal much of the rear, including the taillights, and a small area around the headlights. Other than these areas, this Cayenne doesn’t appear to have any camouflage. The design is still attractive, but it might not change the crossover's look enough. Someone could potentially mistake this for a mild upgrade, rather than a new generation. Given the rapid evolution in the CUV segment, the slight aesthetic tweaks might be a gamble.

This spy video doesn’t reveal the interior, but earlier photos give us a look inside. Expect a cabin much like the latest Panamera by using capacitive buttons and digital dashboard.

The Cayenne will share the MLB Evo platform with models like the Audi Q7 and Bentley Bentayga. The updates will help shed around 220 pounds (100 kilograms). The range-topping model will be the Turbo S E-Hybrid with 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) from an electrified 4.0-liter biturbo V8.

According to a recent report, Porsche is considering whether to abandon diesel engines by 2020. Instead, the firm would put a bigger focus on electrification.

Look for Porsche finally to unveil the Cayenne at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Depending on the market, the model should arrive in dealers by the end of the year or in early 2018.

Source: DrGumoLunatic via YouTube