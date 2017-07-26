Last week we heard Ford could quilt selling its Fiesta subcompact in the United States due to declining sales, and now a new report adds another models from the automaker that might be cancelled in the country. According to The Detroit News, citing “three sources familiar with the company and supplier planning,” the large sedan Taurus and the C-Max van could be the next to follow. The publication once more fueled the rumors about Fiesta’s demise in America.

Meanwhile, General Motors is also considering some revisions of its lineup, as Reuters reports at least six models could be axed - the Buick LaCrosse, full-size Chevrolet Impala, Chevrolet Sonic, Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid, and the large Cadillac XTS and CT6. The publication claims the vehicles are under consideration to be cut after 2020. Chevy could replace the Volt with an SUV, if recent information is correct.







“The passenger car business is extremely difficult because it has been declining for several years and we are seeing competitors resort to strategies that we think are unsustainable,” Jim Cain, a spokesman for General Motors said. Ford declined to comment on the reports.

Stephanie Brinley, senior analyst of the Americas at IHS Markit, believes, while failing to meet sales expectations, sedans are not going anywhere soon as they are still an important part of the market.

“I think given the difficulty we’ve seen in sedan sales, taking a look at a full product plan makes all the sense in the world. I don’t think sedans are going to go away entirely, but there definitely seems to be some space to pare some away from the market as a whole.”

In general, The Detroit News comments, Ford and GM will most likely cease production of some non-core or niche products to make room for more SUVs and crossovers, as that’s what the market needs.

Source: The Detroit News and Reuters