The same technology that helps people back into spaces and watches for cross traffic when backing out is being used to help protect police officers. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has released its Officer Protection Package for new 2018 Dodge Charger Pursuit vehicles, which can alert officers to potential danger behind the car and be programmed to take certain actions in response.

“The Officer Protection Package is the result of our continued focus on officer safety in our Charger Pursuit,” said Jeff Kommor, FCA vice president of U.S. sales operations, fleet and small business sales. “With critical input and guidance from our Police Advisory Board, we have enhanced the technology’s capabilities for the 2018 model year with additional sensors to provide officers with an expanded field of protection.”

The system expands on the manufacturer’s existing ParkSense rear park assist system, ParkView rear backup camera, and Rear Cross Path detection which can provide cross traffic alerts. These are the same safety systems available in a range of civilian vehicles from the automaker, but police-spec Chargers can now get a Surveillance Mode Module from InterMotive, which brings these features together to create a comprehensive system that can monitor and react to potential threats.

By reacting, we of course mean passive alerts. The car won't go all Knight Rider with guns and tires blazing, but should movement be detected at the rear of the vehicle, the system can lock doors, put windows up, and flash the reverse lights and tail lights. The idea is to both startle would-be attackers while giving officers a few extra seconds to react. The rear view camera is active as well, so all activity behind the car can easily be monitored in the passenger compartment.

Dodge says the Surveillance Mode Module is a simple plug-and-play upgrade, and is now available as a no-cost option to all 2018 Dodge Charger Pursuit vehicles.

Source: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles