The mid-size Honda Ridgeline pickup has been a sales success from the start. Already the company has sold more than 18,000 units this year. In an effort to keep things fresh, a lightly updated model has been rolled out for the 2018 model year.

Honda has trimmed the Ridgeline from 12 different variants to just nine for the 2018 model year. Gone is the base RT all-wheel-drive model, as is the next-up RTS with all-wheel drive. Because of this, the cheapest all-wheel-drive Ridgeline you can get – the Sport model – starts at $35,070, a significant $3,695 increase over 2017. If the front-wheel-drive model is more your mojo, it can be had for $29,630, a mere $155 more expensive than the 2017 model.







All trims comes with the same 3.5-liter V6 engine producing 280 horsepower (208 kilowatts) and 262 pound-feet (355 Newton-meters) of torque, and returning 22 miles per gallon combined with front-wheel drive, and 21 mpg combined with all-wheel drive. Payload capacity remains at 1,584 pounds (718.5 kilograms), and towing stay steady at 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms).

Also included in the update are two new exterior color choices for the Sport trim, White Diamond Pearl and Lunar Silver Metallic, joining the standard Crystal Black Pearl. The most expensive model, the all-wheel-drive Black Edition, comes in at a hefty $43,120.





Ridgeline FWD Ridgeline AWD RT $29,630 N/A Sport $33,170 $35,070 RTL $33,930 $35,830 RTL-T $36,080 $37,980 RTL-E N/A $41,620 Black Edition N/A $43,120



Keeping its 5-Star Overall Vehicle safety score from the NHTSA in tact, the Ridgeline does come loaded with a comprehensive Honda Sensing suite of standard safety systems. Features like collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, land keep assist, and road departure mitigation are among the most significant. Back-up sensors, automatic dimming mirrors, and a heated steering wheel can be had at an extra cost, as well as some fun features like a kayak attachment, a tonneau cover, and a nifty camping tent.

Source: Honda



