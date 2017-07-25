The newly introduced Mercedes X-Class pickup comes standard with a four-cylinder gas engine that produces a meager 190 horsepower (140 kilowatts). If you’re looking for a more powerful version, you’ll have to wait until 2018, and even that version won’t come with an AMG badge… but we can at least dream.

Rendered by artist Raziz "Roken" Rehan by way of Instragram, the X-Class looks mean with an AMG makeover – or should we say AMG X63. Apart from the massive new wheels, the concept gains a more distinctive front fascia, including a more open grille to send all that extra air to the hypothetical V8, along with some added cues to the side profile.









The artist estimates that AMG might try and shoehorn a 4.0-liter V8 off the E63 under the hood, with a theoretical 612 hp (456 kW) on tap. That type or power would put it well beyond competition like the Colorado ZR2, Tacoma TRD Pro, and even the upcoming Ford Ranger Raptor.

If it all seems too good to be true… that’s because it likely is. Mercedes Vans global boss Volker Mornhinweg said in a previous interview that he thinks the X-Class is "quite impressive already when it comes to styling and so on," and that, "the product is not right for a V8." The verdict is still out on a possible high-performance V6, though.

If it’s a more powerful X-Class you’re after, you’ll have to wait until 2018. The company will introduce an X350d option with as much as 258 hp (190 kW) and 405 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque for all your high-performance needs, on and off road. When introduced, Mercedes promises that it will be the "leader of the segment," and will include five different driving options: Comfort, Eco, Sport, Manual, and Off-Road.

Source: Raziz "Roken" Rehan / Instagram



