This year, Chevrolet celebrates 65 years since the launch of the original Corvette. More than six decades later, it’s time for the next chapter in the model’s history – the introduction of the 2018 Corvette.

Available as a coupe or a convertible, the sports car gets several new standard features, including 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels derived from the Z51 package and replacing the current 18-inch and 19-inch wheels. Customers will be able to choose from five new alloy options.

Some of the other new goodies include the Magnetic Ride Control, now offered as a standalone option, an HD digital radio, an improved rear-view camera, and a head-up display with enhanced rotation settings.

As far as the color schemes are concerned, the exterior can be now finished in Ceramic Matrix Gray, which replaces the Sterling Blue in the exterior color palette. The convertible model gets Spice Red top and the same color can be ordered for the interior of the 3LT and 3LZ trims.







Standard safety equipment features four airbags, four-channel ABS system, the Active Handling system with electronic stability control, and tire pressure monitor with run-flat tires. If you are a fan of infotainment technologies and enjoy cabin comfort, you’ll be delighted to hear the refreshed Corvette comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone projection capability, OnStar 4G LTE with Wi-Fi hotspot and 3GB/three-month trial, keyless open and engine start, fancy Bose 10-speaker audio system with bass box for the 2LT and 3LT trims, and heated and ventilated leather-trimmed seats for the same models. Dual-zone automatic climate control is standard on all models.

Prices for the 2018 Corvette start at $56,490 for the Coupe and $60,490 for the Convertible, while models fitted with the Z51 packages will be available at $61,490 and $65,490 respectively for the Coupe and Convertible. Chevrolet says a Corvette Museum delivery is available at an extra cost.

Source: Chevrolet