Mazda is updating its Takata recall campaign to cover 205,377 vehicles and give them a permanent replacement for the faulty front passenger side airbag inflator. The revised plan covers the parts in the 2007-2011 CX-7, 2007-2011 CX-9, and 2009-2011 Mazda6.







Originally, Mazda replaced the potentially dangerous inflators with identical parts because the Takata components became more likely to rupture over time due to prolonged exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures, and high temperature cycling. The company will now install an improved part that will be a permanent repair. The new inflators will have a different type of propellant than the originals.

Mazda will conduct a phased recall for installing the improved inflator. Vehicles without any repairs will get the parts first because of the greater potential danger of a rupture. Owners with a previous inflator replacement will get the permanent fix later.







Takata expanded the airbag campaign by 2.7 million vehicles in July when the company decided that a specific model of inflator was potentially at risk for rupturing – different from the type in these Mazdas. The parts are in undisclosed models from Ford, the Nissan Versa, and Mazda B-Series pickup. There have been no known instances of these components bursting.

When Takata’s inflators rupture, they shoot metal shrapnel that can be potentially deadly. In July, a mechanic died from the exploding part while the person was working on a 2001 Honda Accord and hit the hit the disassembled center console with a hammer causing the airbag to deploy.

Takata declared bankruptcy in June, and the company already negotiated with auto part supplier Key Safety Systems to sell the firm’s assets for $1.59 billion. The recall and associated punishments worldwide could cost Takata an estimated $10 billion.

Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration