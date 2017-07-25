In another expansion of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ rollaway recall, the company will inspect and fix a total of 7,802 Dodge Challengers in the United States. Just like many other cars from the automaker, the 2017 Challenger will receive a software update which will ensure the car is in “park” when parked.







In an official statement, FCA says drivers may shift the gearbox of the affected vehicles into 'P' position while the engine is running, "erroneously believing their vehicles are in 'park' because their shifters and instrumentation may indicate so." If the driver leaves the vehicle without applying the parking brake, the car could roll.

The new recall is limited to models equipped with a 5.7-liter V8 engine mated to an automatic transmission. FCA says it is unaware of any injuries related to this issue and also claims “this action, the model subject to recall, and the model’s shifter, are unrelated to any previous” campaign. About 390 cars will be recalled in Canada, and an additional 119 units located outside North America.







The software update will “better enable drivers to engage” parking position on their Challengers, as the current software is sometimes not able to recognize the gear shift position. When the ignition is turned off, the software should automatically shift to “park”. If it fails to do so, a warning chime sounds along with a message saying "Service Trans...Press Brake When Stopped...Key Off Engine to Engage Park."

Last year, FCA announced a major recall for more than 1.1 million vehicles, reducing the effect of potential driver error and not switching to “park” by enhancing warnings and transmission shift strategy. The American manufacturer has already received reports for 68 injuries and 266 crashes. The number of deaths is not known at the moment, but it allegedly includes the death of 27-year old actor Anton Yelchin.

Source: FCA and Automotive News