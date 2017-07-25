Hands down one of the most beautiful race cars ever made and you can have it with air conditioning.

Based on the road-going Mercedes-AMG GT R, the new GT4 race car is celebrating its online debut ahead of a public showcasing this weekend on the occasion of the 24 Hours of Spa. It’s being billed as a “production-based concept” and follows other thoroughbred race cars born in Affalterbach, such as the SLS AMG GT3 and the Mercedes-AMG GT3. As the name of the new contender implies, the latest track machine was developed to comply with the requirements of international GT4 race series.

You might also like:

A track-only GT R on steroids, the new GT4 had to undergo an extensive testing program by covering more than 18,641 miles (30,000 kilometers) on the track. It was also put through its paces in a grueling 30-hour endurance test at race speed on the Lausitzring track in Germany to make sure it will be up to the challenge on race day. In addition, Mercedes-AMG will evaluate three prototypes in the coming months in selected test races part of the 2017 motorsport season.

Mercedes-AMG GT4
2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R

Much like the street-legal GT R, the new GT4 race car is powered by a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine specially adapted for race use. With the power levels dialed to the maximum, the eight-cylinder mill can churn 510 hp (375 kW) and in excess of 600 Nm (442 lb-ft). In charge of channeling the AMG muscle to the rear wheels is a six-speed pneumatically operated sequential gearbox in the same vein as the aforementioned Mercedes-AMG GT3. It boasts a differential configurable from the outside to optimize the car for the given application.

If you’re wondering about the level of performances it can achieve, the new GT4 does the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in fewer than four seconds and tops out at more than 155 mph (250 kph). Since this is a race car, it goes without saying a lot of the comfort features you find in the R have been removed to shave off weight. Indeed, the Mercedes-AMG GT4 tips the scales at around 1,390 kilograms (3,064 pounds) whereas the R is about 240 kg (529 lbs) heavier. Interestingly, customers will be given the possibility to opt for an air conditioning system, but obviously that will bump the weight a little bit.

Mercedes-AMG GT4
2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R: First Drive

Mercedes says deliveries to customer racing teams are programmed to begin towards the end of the year at a starting price of €198,850 (excluding value added tax). In Germany, the GT R costs from €165,410, including VAT.

The newest race car to carry the three-pointed star badge on its menacing Panamericana grille will have to go up against the more affordable BMW M4 GT4 priced at €169,000 (VAT excluded).

Source: Mercedes-AMG

Also check out:

Be part of something big