After showing the facelifted 1 Series from every possible angle, BMW is doing the same thing with the mildly updated 2 Series. In both cases, the changes are on a very subtle level, up to the point it’s hard to see what has changed. To be fair, the two-door 2 Series has only been around for roughly three years, so it’s not like the cars were starting to look dated or anything.

While the 2 Series Active Tourer and Gran Tourer minivans are based on the front-wheel-drive UKL platform like the Minis, the coupe and cabriolet shown here employ a RWD setup. Needless to say, an xDrive layout can be had with some of the engines. Speaking of which, BMW will sell you a 2 Series with a three-, four-, or a six-cylinder mill. The gasoline units have been essentially carried over whereas the diesels now benefit from a new turbocharger and improved common-rail direct injection. Gearbox choices include the usual suspects: a six-speed manual and an eight-speed Steptronic.

The new imagery released by BMW focuses on the 2 Series Coupe in the hot M240i specification available with both RWD and AWD. Its 3.0-liter turbocharged engine rated at 340 hp (250 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque enables a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in a swift 4.4 seconds when equipped with xDrive or two tenths of a second more in RWD guise. Regardless of the type of traction, both come with an electronically top speed limiter that will kick in at 155 mph (250 kph).

Some of the other photos and videos are depicting the 2 Series Convertible with the M Sport Package in the 220d specification with its turbodiesel 2.0-liter engine developing 190 hp (140 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). It will do the sprint in 7.5 seconds with the manual and in 7.4s with the Steptronic. Regardless of transmission, this particular version of the 2 Series Convertible tops out at 140 mph (225 kph).

The Life Cycle Impulse (LCI) comes with standard bi-LED headlights or with an optional full-LED adaptive setup along with bigger outer air intakes at the front and minor changes at the back. There are now no less than 17 alloy wheel designs to choose from, as well as an optional 8.8-inch touchscreen for the upper-spec infotainment system. Rounding off the novelties are the fine wood and high-gloss black panels with chrome accents together with additional cloth and leather upholstery versions.

A hardcore M2 CS is expected to join the range next year with more power and less weight for what will likely be a special edition in limited numbers as it’s the case with the M4 CS.

Source: BMW