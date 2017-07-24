The 2018 BMW X3 doesn’t arrive at dealers until this fall, and the company’s engineers continue to drive pre-production models near its Spartanburg, South Carolina, plant. New spy shots reveal one of the upcoming crossovers with the optional M Sport package.

Ticking this box on the order sheet gives buyers the M Aerodynamic body kit. It includes a front fascia with larger intakes, extended side skirts, and a simulated rear diffuser at the back. Dark trim surrounds the windows. Nineteen-inch double-spoke wheels come in the package, and 20-inch parts are an extra upgrade.

These shots don’t let us see inside, but BMW says that the M Sport package includes a leather steering wheel, M-branded door sill trim, and a SensaTec-upholstered dashboard.

Buyers can also spec an optional M Sport suspension, but it’s standard on the range-topping M40i. The upgrade adds a firmer suspension tune. In addition, the Adaptive M Suspension gives the crossover active dampers. The M Sport brakes feature blue, four-piston calipers, and the optional M Sport exhaust features a flap for tuning the sound and black chrome tailpipe tips.







The M40i gets a 3.0-liter inline-six engine with 355 horsepower (265 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) through an eight-speed automatic. Further down the range, there’s the xDrive30i with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 248 hp (185 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm), and it uses the same gearbox. Customers in the United States will also be able to get a 2.0-liter diesel with 190 hp (142 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm).

The new X3 has a 2.2-inch (5.5-centimeter) longer wheelbase and is 2.1 inches longer overall. Inside, there's now three-zone climate control, a larger available panoramic sunroof, and a bigger, optional head-up display.

Via: BMW Blog

Photos by David J Wright / PalBay SpyShots