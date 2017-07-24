Given its size and opulence, even the standard Bentley Continental GT Convertible fits the term land yacht, but Mulliner, the luxury brand’s customization, makes the connection even clearer with the new Galene Edition. The droptop takes inspiration from high-end boating, and the model name comes from the Greek goddess of calm seas.







Mulliner worked with Princess Yachts to get the design cues just right. The special Continental GT Convertible features a Glacier White exterior with a lower stripe in Sequin Blue and dark blue roof. It rides on a set of 21-inch polished Propeller Wheels.

Inside, Mulliner fits a combination of Linen, Portland, Brunel, and Camel-colored leather. The Glacier White paint decorates some of the cabin’s trim, and illustrator Jaume Vilardell hand paints the image of a super yacht on the dashboard. Open-pore Pinstripe Walnut is exclusive to this model. It decorates the center stack, around the gearshift, and the entire trunk floor.







The Continental GT Convertible Galene Edition comes with a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 with 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) and 487 pound-feet (660 Newton-meters).

Mulliner will build just 30 examples of the Galene Edition. Bentley doesn’t discuss the price, but expect the figure to be well into the six figures.







The current Continental GT is nearing the end of its life. Spy shots show the next-generation model under development with a design that takes major cues EXP 10 Speed 6 Concept. It will also ride on a new platform that the Bentley will share with the latest Porsche Panamera. The switch will help the big model shed weight. In addition to the powerful V8 and W12 powerplants, the brand will reportedly add a hybrid to the lineup. The coupe will likely debut sometime this year, and the new droptop will premiere a few months later.

Source: Bentley